Three Tampa-area men are facing charges in the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol

Officials say three more Florida men — all from the greater Tampa Bay region and one with connections to the right-wing extremist group Proud Boys — have been arrested on charges related to storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the men arrested Thursday — Alan Fischer III, 28, of Tampa; Zachary Johnson, 33, of St. Petersburg; and Dion Rajewski, 61, of Largo — were charged with civil disorder.

Fischer and Rajewski are additionally charged with assaulting officers with a dangerous weapon.

A criminal complaint says Fischer marched to the Capitol with members of the Proud Boys. Authorities say he was part of a group that pushed through officers to gain entry into the Capitol.

Johnson and Rajewski are accused of possessing pepper spray, and Johnson was accused of having a sledgehammer.

The men are being prosecution in the nation's capital.

Information from the U.S. Department of Justice was used in this report.