Courts / Law

Three Tampa-area men are facing charges in the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published January 15, 2022 at 6:55 AM EST
Capitol Breach Sentencing
Manuel Balce Ceneta
/
AP
Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump swarm the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

The three men are accused of storming the Capitol and face charges of civil disorder. One marched with members of the Proud Boys.

Officials say three more Florida men — all from the greater Tampa Bay region and one with connections to the right-wing extremist group Proud Boys — have been arrested on charges related to storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the men arrested Thursday — Alan Fischer III, 28, of Tampa; Zachary Johnson, 33, of St. Petersburg; and Dion Rajewski, 61, of Largo — were charged with civil disorder.

Fischer and Rajewski are additionally charged with assaulting officers with a dangerous weapon.

A criminal complaint says Fischer marched to the Capitol with members of the Proud Boys. Authorities say he was part of a group that pushed through officers to gain entry into the Capitol.

Johnson and Rajewski are accused of possessing pepper spray, and Johnson was accused of having a sledgehammer.

The men are being prosecution in the nation's capital.

Information from the U.S. Department of Justice was used in this report.

Associated Press
