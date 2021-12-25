The Florida Supreme Court will hear a ‘Marsy’s Law’ case involving Tallahassee police

The Florida Supreme Court said Tuesday it will take up a legal battle about whether a 2018 constitutional amendment known as “Marsy’s Law” can shield the identities of police officers.

An order issued by the court did not set a date for oral arguments. The voter-approved Marsy’s Law amendment included a series of protections for crime victims.

The 1st District Court of Appeal in April sided with two Tallahassee police officers who invoked the law to prevent their identities from being released after use-of-force shooting incidents in which they were threatened. The officers argued they were victims in the incidents.

The city of Tallahassee appealed and, along with news media organizations, called on the Supreme Court to hear the case.

