Florida's criminal defense attorneys will receive online diversity education

Florida's trial lawyers may have a better understanding of their diverse clientele as the result of a Florida Bar grant to the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

Association President Jude Faccidomo said his organization made a special push to obtain the diversity grant funding from the Bar.

"Our chairs, Prya Murad and Samantha Vacciana submitted the application with the idea of securing funds to help promote diversity programming."

The idea, he said, is to help the state's defense lawyers be better able to understand and relate to an ever-more diverse clientele.

"Our membership is around 1,500 attorneys and I'm hoping to have every single one of them on this virtual seminar, because it's that important."

Faccidomo said a series of online seminars should be ready for the association's membership by mid-2022.

