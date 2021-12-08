© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Courts / Law
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Federal judge blocks Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published December 8, 2021 at 11:07 AM EST
President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. A federal judge has blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of federal contractors, the latest in a string of victories for Republican-led states pushing back against Biden’s pandemic policies. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Susan Walsh
/
AP
President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. A federal judge has blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of federal contractors, the latest in a string of victories for Republican-led states pushing back against Biden’s pandemic policies.

The nationwide stay is the latest in a string of victories for Republican-led states pushing back against the president's pandemic policies.

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of federal contractors.

U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker, in Augusta, Georgia, issued a stay to bar enforcement of the mandate nationwide.

It's the latest in a string of victories for Republican-led states pushing back against Biden’s pandemic policies.

The order came in response to a lawsuit from several contractors and seven states: Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia.

Baker found the states are likely to succeed in their claim that Biden exceeded authorization from Congress when he issued the requirement in September.

A White House spokeswoman said the Justice Department would continue to defend the mandate.

A federal judge in Kentucky also issued a preliminary injunction against the mandate that applied only to contractors in Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee.

All three of Biden’s broad vaccine mandates affecting the private sector have now been put on hold by courts. Judges previously issued a stay regarding one that applies to businesses with 100 or more employees and another for health care workers.

Florida is part of challenges to all three, but in jurisdictions other than those to issue nationwide injuctions. A lawsuit seeking to halt the mandate against federal workers is being heard by a federal judge in Tampa.

A panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 2-1 decision,Sunday, rejected Florida’s request to at least temporarily block the vaccine mandate for health care workers.

The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals was selected to hear challenges from multiple state to the mandate that affected employers with 100 or more workers. Florida had joined Georgia and Alabama in a lawsuit filed in the 11th U.S. Circuit.

Copyright 2021 Health News Florida

Tags

Courts / LawCoronavirusCoronavirus VaccineCOVID-19covid-19 vaccinecourtsFederal judgeJoe Biden
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content