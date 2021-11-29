DeSantis wants to increase law enforcement pay and offer another $1,000 bonus to first responders

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will include raises and bonuses for law enforcement when he announces his overall state budget proposal next week.

He made his announcement at an Orlando Florida Highway Patrol state, and said his proposal will include a repeat of the $1,000 bonuses law enforcement, firefighters and emergency medical technicians received this year.

He also wants $73 million to raise the minimum salary for entry level state law enforcement officers by 20% and give existing state law enforcement officers a 25% raise.

The Legislature is still weeks away from releasing its budget proposals, and lawmakers do not have follow the governor’s recommendations.

