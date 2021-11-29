© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Courts / Law
2022 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2021 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

DeSantis wants to increase law enforcement pay and offer another $1,000 bonus to first responders

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published November 29, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST
Promoting Florida as “greener pastures” for law-enforcement officers, Gov. Ron DeSantis teased a plan for salary increases and bonuses as part of his upcoming budget proposal.

His budget proposal would increase minimum pay for entry-level officers by 20% while salaries of veteran officers would go up 25%.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will include raises and bonuses for law enforcement when he announces his overall state budget proposal next week.

He made his announcement at an Orlando Florida Highway Patrol state, and said his proposal will include a repeat of the $1,000 bonuses law enforcement, firefighters and emergency medical technicians received this year.

He also wants $73 million to raise the minimum salary for entry level state law enforcement officers by 20% and give existing state law enforcement officers a 25% raise.

The Legislature is still weeks away from releasing its budget proposals, and lawmakers do not have follow the governor’s recommendations.

