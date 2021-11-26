Man charged in woman's death after body parts found in bay

Police say a Florida man has been charged with killing a Pennsylvania woman after her dismembered body was found dumped in a bay.

Tampa Police arrested 69-year-old Robert Kessler earlier this week on drug charges while investigating the death of Stephanie Crone-Overholts.

Kessler is facing charges of second-degree murder and abusing a dead body. A fisherman spotted body parts belonging to the 47-year-old woman from Erie, Pennsylvania earlier this month.

Police released photos of her tattoo, three hearts including the name of her son. The photos went viral and made their way back to her family in Pennsylvania where she had been reported missing.