Courts / Law

A Manatee County man has pleaded guilty for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published November 22, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST
adamjohnson lectern pic DOJ 1-9-21.PNG
U.S. Department of Justice
/
The U.S. Attorney in Washington D.C. submitted this photo taken by Getty Images at the Capitol in the arrest brief of Adam Johnson of Parrish.

Adam Johnson, of Parrish, could avoid jail time, but a judge could issue a sentence in February.

A Manatee County man photographed carrying a lectern belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection has pleaded guilty for his part in the riot.

Court records show that 36-year-old Adam Johnson pleaded guilty Monday in Washington federal court to one count of entering or remaining in any restricted building.

Federal prosecutors have agreed not to seek prison time for the Parrish man, but a judge will make a final decision at a hearing scheduled for Feb. 25.

A plea agreement recommends that Johnson pay $500 restitution for his share of the damage.

Prosecutors have said the riot caused nearly $1.5 million in damage to the U.S. Capitol.

