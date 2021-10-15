© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Courts / Law

Miami commissioners vote to end Police Chief Art Acevedo's stormy tenure

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published October 15, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT
Art Acevedo
Marta Lavandier
/
AP
Miami police Chief Art Acevedo arrives at Miami City Hall for a hearing to determine his job, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Miami.

Acevedo's attorney said the city’s politicians wanted him gone because he accused them of corruption.

Miami city commissioners have unanimously voted to fire Police Chief Art Acevedo after a short and stormy tenure in which he clashed with city officials and members of his own police force.

The five commissioners took the step following a trial-like hearing Thursday in which he was criticized for offending fellow Cuban-Americans and losing the trust of his officers.

Meanwhile, Acevedo's attorney argued that the city’s politicians wanted him gone because he accused them of corruption.

Acevedo took office in April after leaving his post as Houston police chief.

He was selected by the Miami mayor, who hailed him as the Michael Jordan and Tom Brady of police chiefs.

Tags

Courts / Lawmiami
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content