A man who was wrongfully convicted in a 1983 Tampa murder is suing the city and police

A man who was cleared after serving 37 years in prison for the rape and murder of a woman in Tampa has filed suit against the city and police.

Robert DuBoise was charged in the 1983 death of 19-year-old Barbara Grams.

A forensic dentist testified that a bite mark on Grams’ cheek was from DuBoise, based on a beeswax mold made of his teeth.

He was freed in August 2020 after untested DNA evidence from a rape kit proved he was innocent.

DuBoise has filed a federal lawsuit last week against the forensic dentist, along with the city of Tampa and four police investigators.

He is seeing unspecified damages.

