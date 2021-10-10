A man who was wrongfully convicted in a 1983 Tampa murder is suing the city and police
Robert DuBoise was freed in 2020 after DNA evidence cleared him in the 1983 rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman in Tampa.
A man who was cleared after serving 37 years in prison for the rape and murder of a woman in Tampa has filed suit against the city and police.
Robert DuBoise was charged in the 1983 death of 19-year-old Barbara Grams.
A forensic dentist testified that a bite mark on Grams’ cheek was from DuBoise, based on a beeswax mold made of his teeth.
He was freed in August 2020 after untested DNA evidence from a rape kit proved he was innocent.
DuBoise has filed a federal lawsuit last week against the forensic dentist, along with the city of Tampa and four police investigators.
He is seeing unspecified damages.