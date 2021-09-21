© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Courts / Law
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

A Sarasota Store Is Suing Florida Over Its Lack Of A Vaccine Requirement

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Bailey LeFever
Published September 21, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT
Rows and rows of beads and arts materials fill a store
Bead Abode
The store hopes to open in October with proof of vaccination required at entry.

Safety measures like proof of vaccination will make customers feel more protected, the store's co-owner and legal counsel said. 

In other states, vaccination cards have become the golden ticket to restaurants, bars and stores. But in Florida, businesses are legally not allowed to require proof of vaccination for entry.

The owner of Bead Abode, a Sarasota craft store, is suing the Florida Surgeon General over the law.

The store has been closed since March 2020, but wants to reopen its new location in October with safety protocols — such as a proof of vaccination requirement to protect customers, said Andrew Boyer, co-owner and legal counsel. 

Bead Abode has still been making online sales throughout the pandemic. But most regulars are eager to return in person.

Safety measures like proof of vaccination will make customers feel more protected, he added. 

 "They want us to provide them with the safest place to come and bead as possible,” he said. “We wouldn’t be pursuing it in this way if this wasn’t something they were asking for.” 

Under the law, a company — and any worker who enforces a vaccine requirement from customers — would each face a $5,000 fine.

Boyer said the fines are "completely excessive."

"It's devastating for small businesses and large businesses as well," he said. 

The co-owner also argues the law is unconstitutional. 

"It's an egregious government overreach and a violation of First Amendment free speech rights," Boyer said. 

The Florida Department of Health declined comment, saying it does not discuss pending litigation.

Tags

Courts / Lawcoronavirus and Tampa Bay area businessCoronavirus Vaccinesmall businesscovid-19 vaccineSarasota
Bailey LeFever
Bailey LeFever is a general assignment reporter focusing on education and health in the greater Tampa Bay region.
See stories by Bailey LeFever
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content