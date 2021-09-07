Pinellas County Deputy Shooting Being Investigated
One person in Clearwater was shot and killed by a Pinellas County Sheriff's Deputy. Few details were released.
Pinellas County Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning in Clearwater and involved a deputy.
The shooting occurred at 2175 Indigo Drive and involved the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. One person is dead. The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Task Force is investigating the incident.
No other details were provided, but an update is expected later in the day.