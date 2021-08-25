Sarasota Police Chief Rieser Steps Down For Health Reasons

After seven months, Sarasota Police Chief James Rieser announced his is stepping down effective Wednesday.

In a news release, Rieser said he is retiring due to health reasons.

"Because of recent unexpected health issues and after much consideration and reflection, I have submitted my retirement," Rieser said in the release. "I have been honored and humbled to serve as the Chief of Police for the past seven months."

Reiser has served with the Sarasota Police Department since April 1992 and was named the city's 12th police chief in January.

Rieser replaced Bernadette DiPino, who resigned in January after an officer reportedly filed a complaint against her for making inappropriate comments about a homeless man.

"It's been an honor to serve this beautiful community I consider paradise over the past 29 years," Rieser said in the release. "The professionalism, integrity, and level of service of the men and women of the Sarasota Police Department are above and beyond what any leader could ask for."

City of Sarasota Manager Marlon Brown was expected to announce the appointment of an interim police chief later Wednesday.