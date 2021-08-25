© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Courts / Law

Sarasota Police Chief Rieser Steps Down For Health Reasons

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published August 25, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT
James Rieser head shot
City of Sarasota
/
Sarasota Police Chief James Rieser has announced his retirement for health reasons effective Aug. 25, 2021.

Rieser took over as police chief in January.

After seven months, Sarasota Police Chief James Rieser announced his is stepping down effective Wednesday.

In a news release, Rieser said he is retiring due to health reasons.

"Because of recent unexpected health issues and after much consideration and reflection, I have submitted my retirement," Rieser said in the release. "I have been honored and humbled to serve as the Chief of Police for the past seven months."

Reiser has served with the Sarasota Police Department since April 1992 and was named the city's 12th police chief in January.

Rieser replaced Bernadette DiPino, who resigned in January after an officer reportedly filed a complaint against her for making inappropriate comments about a homeless man.

"It's been an honor to serve this beautiful community I consider paradise over the past 29 years," Rieser said in the release. "The professionalism, integrity, and level of service of the men and women of the Sarasota Police Department are above and beyond what any leader could ask for."

City of Sarasota Manager Marlon Brown was expected to announce the appointment of an interim police chief later Wednesday.

Tags

Courts / Lawsarasota policeJames RieserBernadette DiPino
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content