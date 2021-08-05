© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Courts / Law

Hillsborough Deputies Using New Non-Lethal De-Escalation Device

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Daylina Miller
Published August 5, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT
A green and black device the size of a taser sits on top of a white box that says bola wrap remote restraint on it.
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
/
Facebook
The Bola Wrap is a new, non-lethal restrain device that helps deputies make arrests without resorting to tasers, which can interrupt pacemakers, and guns.

The equipment is similar to the size of a taser and uses a tether to wrap around a person's abdomen or legs to temporarily restrain them until an arrest can be made.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is now using a new form of non-lethal defense and de-escalation after a successful pilot program that equipped 20 deputies with the device.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said the BolaWrap is the next step in “better policing.”

“It's almost like something out of a spider man movie, how it the tether comes out with hooks and quickly wraps around an individual's legs and is able to subdue that subject,” Chronister said.

A green and black taster-like device sits on top of a white box that says bola wrap remote restraint. The yellow, corded tether and hook coiled up inside the device are displayed stretched out on the table.
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
The BolaWrap features a cord and hook that wraps around a subjects legs or middle to subdue them for an arrest.

The device can be deployed from a distance of up to 25 feet to restrain individuals at the early stages of a confrontation, before it escalates and necessitates a higher degree of force.

Similar to the size of a taser, the cost is $1,000 apiece. The refill cartridges are $100.

The sheriff showed two body camera videos of the BolaWrap in action. In one, a man lobs a chair at a deputy and the deputy yells “Wrap! Wrap! Wrap!” before deploying the tethers around the man's legs and then rushing up to handcuff him.

In the other, a man in distress is flopping around in a pond and deputies deploy the device to keep him from harming himself or others.

"Across our country, we have seen a demand for law enforcement agencies to expand use of force de-escalation tactics," Chronister said. "We believe that requires every agency, including our own, to evaluate its practices and find room for growth. We are proud to answer that call by implementing the BolaWrap."

The sheriff didn’t specify whether the money for the devices came from the general fund, but said “Us being good stewards, being conservative with the taxpayer money. We had the funds available and we use those funds to (make) purchases.”

Chronister says 165 officers will be equipped with the device and spread throughout the county.

Courts / Law
Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller is a multimedia journalist covering health and general news for WUSF and Health News Florida, a statewide reporting collaborative with other public radio stations.
See stories by Daylina Miller
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now