Courts / Law

Tampa Man Gets 8-Month Sentence For Role In US Capitol Riot

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published July 19, 2021 at 5:51 AM EDT
Updated July 19, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT
Capitol Breach
AP
/
U.S. Capitol Police
In this image from video, Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, of Tampa, front, stands in the well on the floor of the U.S. Senate on Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington.

Prosecutors sought an 18-month prison term for Paul Allard Hodgkins. He's the first person to be sentenced for the U.S. Capitol riot.

A Tampa man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag has received an eight-month prison term, the first resolution for a felony case in the Capitol insurrection.

Prosecutors wanted Paul Allard Hodgkins to serve 18 months behind bars, saying he and other Jan. 6 rioters “contributed to the collective threat to democracy.”

A lawyer for Hodgkins asked the judge at his Monday sentencing in Washington, D.C., not to impose a prison sentence.

Hodgkins was never accused of assaulting anyone or damaging property.

Hodgkins pleaded guilty last month to one count of obstructing an official proceeding and apologized Monday, saying he made a ”foolish decision.”

Courts / Law, U.S. Capitol, capitol protest, Pro-Trump Protests
Associated Press
