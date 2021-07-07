© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ELSA: The Latest Coverage, Emergency Information And Preparation Tips
Courts / Law

Tampa Field Office To Probe Threats To Lawmakers

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Serivce of Florida
Published July 7, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT
Capitol Police Graduation
U.S. Capitol Police
/
CQ Roll Call
UNITED STATES - JANUARY 23: The 35 officers of Recruit Officer Class #178 take the oath during the U.S. Capitol Police graduation ceremony in the Capitol Visitor Center auditorium on Friday, Jan. 23, 2014. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

U.S. Capitol Police will open a field office in Tampa to investigate threats to members of Congress. Most the threats came from Florida and California.

Six months after supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. Capitol Police will open a field office in Tampa to investigate threats to members of Congress.

In a news release Tuesday titled, “After the Attack: The Future of the U.S. Capitol Police,” the agency detailed changes since Jan. 6, including boosting recruiting, training and equipment for officers. The agency is also in the process of opening its first field offices.

“The new USCP field offices will be in the Tampa and San Francisco areas. At this time, Florida and California are where the majority of our potential threats are,” the agency said in an email Tuesday to The News Service of Florida.

RELATED: Hillsborough Man The Latest From Florida To Face Charges In Capitol Riot

The agency said launching field offices on the country’s East Coast and West Coast will benefit investigations seeking to weed out potential threats.

“A regional approach to investigating and prosecuting threats against members is important, so we will be working closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Offices in those locations. More field offices will be opening in the future,” the email said.

More than 500 defendants face charges in the U.S. Capitol breach in January, the agency said Tuesday.

Tags

Courts / LawInsurrectioncapitol riot
News Serivce of Florida
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content