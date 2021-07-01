Social Media Bill Temporarily Blocked After Judge's Ruling

A federal judge late Wednesday issued an injunction against a recently-enacted state law that would’ve imposed stiff penalties on social media companies that de-platform political candidates.

A U.S. District Court ruling issued late Wednesday prevents the state attorney’s office from enforcing the new rules on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and other social media companies.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the measure into law in May. It was set to take effect Thursday, July 1.

Judge Robert Hinkle’s ruling highlights the fact that private companies can’t infringe upon anyone’s First Amendment rights. The U.S. Constitution, however, prohibits governments from restricting speech. And that’s exactly what Hinkle’s ruling finds the new state law would violate.

Hinkle writes the new law fails to address a “compelling state interest” that would allow the state to restrict the private companies’ free speech rights to moderate, remove and post content on their platforms.

Copyright 2021 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.