Hillsborough Man The Latest From Florida To Face Charges In Capitol Riot

A Hillsborough County man has been arrested in connection with his role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Mitchell Todd Gardner II was arrested on Friday and made his first appearance in a Tampa federal courtroom Monday afternoon.

He faces six charges, including destruction of government property and impeding an official proceeding — both felonies.

The full list of charges:

Destruction of Government Property

Obstruct, Influence or Impede any Official Proceeding or Attempt to do so

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority

Engages in Disruptive Conduct with Intent to Disrupt Ordinary Government Business

Utter Loud, Threatening or Abusive Language, or Engage in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct

Parade, Demonstrate or Picket Inside the Capitol Building

According to the affidavit, Gardner was identified by members of a Joint Terrorism Task Force with the FBI Tampa Division in Tampa in U.S. Capitol camera security footage, open source photos, and videos taken from outside the U.S. Capitol building.

He wore a red stocking cap, black jacket, black pants and grey underwear. Video footage, according to the affidavit, shows Gardner inside the restricted areas and inside the U.S. Capitol, as well as standing on a window ledge and striking and damaging the window with a red canister covered in a black case.

He's also seen spraying the contents of the red canister at U.S. Capitol police.

Gardner's arrest is one of more than 50 in Florida. This is more than any other state.

Nationwide, more than 500 people have been charged in connection with the riot.