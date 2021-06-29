© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Courts / Law

Hillsborough Man The Latest From Florida To Face Charges In Capitol Riot

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Daylina Miller
Published June 29, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT
Gardner Insurrection Arrest.png A group of individuals, some wearing American flag and Trump apparel, storm the front of the U.S. Capitol building on January sixth. A man near the front, identified as Mitchell Todd Gardner II, is circled.
United States Attorney's Office
/
District of Columbia.
Mitchell Todd Gardner II was arrested on Friday and made his first appearance in a Tampa federal courtroom Monday afternoon. He faces six charges, including destruction of government property and impeding an official proceeding -- both felonies.

Mitchell Todd Gardner II faced six charges in a Tampa federal courtroom.

A Hillsborough County man has been arrested in connection with his role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Mitchell Todd Gardner II was arrested on Friday and made his first appearance in a Tampa federal courtroom Monday afternoon.

He faces six charges, including destruction of government property and impeding an official proceeding — both felonies.

The full list of charges:

  • Destruction of Government Property
  • Obstruct, Influence or Impede any Official Proceeding or Attempt to do so
  • Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority
  • Engages in Disruptive Conduct with Intent to Disrupt Ordinary Government Business
  • Utter Loud, Threatening or Abusive Language, or Engage in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct
  • Parade, Demonstrate or Picket Inside the Capitol Building

READ: The Full Criminal Complaint And Affidavit

According to the affidavit, Gardner was identified by members of a Joint Terrorism Task Force with the FBI Tampa Division in Tampa in U.S. Capitol camera security footage, open source photos, and videos taken from outside the U.S. Capitol building.

He wore a red stocking cap, black jacket, black pants and grey underwear. Video footage, according to the affidavit, shows Gardner inside the restricted areas and inside the U.S. Capitol, as well as standing on a window ledge and striking and damaging the window with a red canister covered in a black case.

He's also seen spraying the contents of the red canister at U.S. Capitol police.

Gardner's arrest is one of more than 50 in Florida. This is more than any other state.

Nationwide, more than 500 people have been charged in connection with the riot.

Tags

Courts / LawInsurrectionU.S. Capitolcapitol protestPro-Trump Protests
Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller is a multimedia journalist covering health and general news for WUSF and Health News Florida, a statewide reporting collaborative with other public radio stations.
See stories by Daylina Miller
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content