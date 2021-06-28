Man Arrested In Mexico Not The Suspect In Fatal Polk County Crash

Authorities now say a man arrested in Mexico last week is not the same suspect wanted in the 2007 deaths of two people following a crash in Polk County.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol Brian Dale Andrews

Last week, the Florida Highway Patrol said an anonymous tip led to the arrest of Brian Dale Andrews in Mexico, and he was returned to the United States.

But despite having similar physical characteristics, the United States Marshal's Service says fingerprint comparisons confirm he is not Andrews.

He was identified as Ernest McBride, another fugitive with warrants from Arkansas and Missouri.

Andrews remains wanted on several charges, including two counts of D-U-I manslaughter.

According to the original release last week, Andrews was 29 and had a blood-alcohol count of 0.315 — nearly four times the legal limit — when he crashed into a car driven by Danny and Patricia McCown on US 27 near Avon Park.

Andrews failed to appear for his arraignment and fled the country to avoid prosecution, troopers said.

Troopers say they continued the search, and in recent weeks, an anonymous tipster alerted authorities that Andrews was possibly sighted in a region southwest of Mexico City.

Working with the U.S. Marshal's Service, troopers arrested who they thought was Andrews in Mexico and returned him to the country.

