Courts / Law

Suspect Accused Of Shooting Florida Officer Arrested

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published June 26, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT
Police say a man accused of shooting a Florida police officer in the head has been captured on a wooded property just outside of Atlanta.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young told reporters that 29-year-old Othal Wallace was arrested early Saturday.

Wallace is accused of shooting 26-year-old officer Jason Raynor after the officer approached Wallace as he sat in a vehicle Wednesday night.

The police chief says Wallace was found on property affiliated with the all-Black pro-gun group called the NFAC. Raynor is still recovering in a hospital.

The police chief says Raynor’s condition is showing “positive signs of improvement.”


Copyright 2021 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Courts / Law
Danielle Prieur
