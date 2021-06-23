© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Courts / Law

Man Wanted In Fatal 2007 Polk County Crash Arrested In Mexico

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published June 23, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT
Authorities have arrested Brian Dale Andrews, who fled the country following a 2007 crash that killed two people in Polk County.

Brian Dale Andrews fled the country following a 2007 crash in Polk County that killed two people.

Authorities have arrested a man who was wanted in the 2007 deaths of two people following a crash in Polk County.

According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol, an anonymous tip led to the arrest Monday of Brian Dale Andrews in Mexico.

According to the release, Andrews was 29 and had a blood-alcohol count of 0.315 — nearly four times the legal limit — when he crashed into a car driven by Danny and Patricia McCown on US 27 near Avon Park.

Andrews failed to appear for his arraignment and fled the country to avoid prosecution, troopers said.

Troopers say they continued the search, and in recent weeks, an anonymous tipster alerted authorities that Andrews was possibly sighted in a region southwest of Mexico City.

Working with the U.S. Marshal's Service, troopers arrested Andrews in Mexico and returned him to the country.

Andrews faces several charges, including two counts of DUI manslaughter.

Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
