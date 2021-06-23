Man Wanted In Fatal 2007 Polk County Crash Arrested In Mexico

Authorities have arrested a man who was wanted in the 2007 deaths of two people following a crash in Polk County.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol Brian Dale Andrews

According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol, an anonymous tip led to the arrest Monday of Brian Dale Andrews in Mexico.

According to the release, Andrews was 29 and had a blood-alcohol count of 0.315 — nearly four times the legal limit — when he crashed into a car driven by Danny and Patricia McCown on US 27 near Avon Park.

Andrews failed to appear for his arraignment and fled the country to avoid prosecution, troopers said.

Troopers say they continued the search, and in recent weeks, an anonymous tipster alerted authorities that Andrews was possibly sighted in a region southwest of Mexico City.

Working with the U.S. Marshal's Service, troopers arrested Andrews in Mexico and returned him to the country.

Andrews faces several charges, including two counts of DUI manslaughter.