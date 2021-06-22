Riverview Man Guilty Of Killing Girlfriend, Disabled Daughter

A Riverview man has been convicted on two counts of first degree murder in the 2018 deaths of the mother of his children and their disabled daughter after their house was set on fire.

Ronnie O'Neal was found guilty after 4 1/2 hours of jury deliberations.

O'Neal represented himself at the trial. During his closing arguments, he shouted at jurors and prosecutors while acknowledging he killed his then-girlfriend.

He denied killing his daughter and attempting to kill his son, who was found with multiple stab wounds.

The defendant is accusing the state of manipulating call logs and recordings for the night of the March 2018 killings. A state prosecutor called the claims “absurd.”

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Jurors will re-convene to recommend sentencing later this week.

