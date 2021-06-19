© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Courts / Law
floridalegislature_nsf_040920.jpg
2021 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2021 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

DeSantis Signs Bill To Allow For Police Canines To Receive Medical Treatment

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published June 19, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT
rondesantis_dogbill_desantisfb_061921.jpg
Gov. Ron DeSantis
/
Facebook
Gov. Ron DeSantis on June 18, 2021, signed a bill that will allow emergency-medical technicians and paramedics to treat and transport law-enforcement canines injured in the line of duty.

The law will allow emergency vehicles to transport police canines injured in the line of duty for treatment.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill that will allow emergency-medical technicians and paramedics to treat and transport law-enforcement canines injured in the line of duty.

“The bill reaffirms Florida's commitment to protecting our law enforcement, including and especially the four-legged members of the force,” DeSantis said during a bill-signing ceremony at the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

The new law (SB 388), in part, will exempt paramedics and emergency-medical technicians from veterinary practices as regulated by the Board of Veterinary Medicine.

The law, which will take effect July 1, also will allow emergency vehicles to transport police canines injured in the line of duty to veterinary clinics, hospital emergency departments or similar facilities if people do not need medical attention or transportation at the same time.

In 2019, DeSantis signed a bill that made it a second-degree felony, up from a third-degree felony, for people who kill or cause great bodily harm to police, fire or search-and-rescue dogs or police horses.

Backers of the 2019 bill pushed for the change in part as a reaction to the 2018 death of Fang, a 3-year-old member of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office canine unit shot by a teenager fleeing after carjacking two women, and the on-duty death of a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office police dog named Cigo.

Tags

Courts / LawRon DeSantisLaw enforcement canines2021 Florida Legislature
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content