DeSantis Dedicates Roads To Fallen Tampa Bay Law Enforcement Officers

Three law enforcement officers from the greater Tampa Bay region who died in the line of duty have been honored with the renaming of three stretches of roads.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation that honors the fallen officers during a Friday news conference at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Michael Magli was killed on Feb. 28 when he was struck by a drunk driver after attempting to stop him after the driver led officers on a high-speed chase.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Brian LeVigne was killed after he was struck by an individual who was fleeing from deputies.

Tampa Police Department Master Patrol Officer Jesse Madsen was killed March 9 when he drove his SUV into the path of an impaired driver who was speeding the wrong way on northbound Interstate 275.

“This past year, Deputy Michael Magli, Sergeant Brian LaVigne and Master Patrol Officer Jesse Madsen lost their lives while protecting others,” DeSantis said in a news release. “Today we commemorated three heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect their communities.

“Michael Magli, Brian LaVigne and Jesse Madsen were the type of men we need in law enforcement; the type of men we all hope will be there when we call for help. Serving in law enforcement is a noble calling and deserves nothing less than our full support and respect.”

East Lake Road, between Keystone Road and Forelock Road in Pinellas County, has been designated as “Deputy Michael J. Magli Memorial Road.”

State Road 60, between I-75 and Phillip Lee Road in Hillsborough County, has been designated as “Sergeant Brian LaVigne Road.”

I-275, between East Sligh Avenue and East Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, has been designated as “Officer Jesse Madsen Memorial Highway.”

DeSantis was joined by the families of the fallen officers, along with Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan, Attorney General Ashley Moody, and members of the Florida Senate and House of Representatives.

