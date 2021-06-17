© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Courts / Law

Florida Supreme Court Says No To Marijuana Ballot Proposal

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published June 17, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT
marijuana plant
News Service of Florida

A proposed constitutional amendment to allow recreational marijuana in Florida won’t be on the 2022 ballot.

The state Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the ballot language was misleading.

Language in the ballot summary said it would allow “limited use” of marijuana for people 21 and older, but the court said nothing in the actual amendment language limits the use of marijuana.

A group called Sensible Florida called for marijuana to be regulated like alcohol.

The proposal already had an uphill battle, needing about 862,000 more voter signatures to make the ballot. And Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed a bill that limits contributions to groups sponsoring ballot initiatives.

Tags

Courts / LawmarijuanaLegal Marijuanarecreational marijuanaFlorida Supreme Court
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content