Courts / Law

Antisemitic Graffiti Spray Painted On Florida Holocaust Museum

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published May 27, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT
1 of 2  — 5-27-21 Museum Graffiti 1 SPPD.jpg
2 of 2  — 5-27-21 Museum Graffiti 2 SPPD.jpg

The message included a swastika and the words "Jews are guilty."

The St. Petersburg Police say someone spray painted antisemitic graffiti on the outside of the Florida Holocaust Museum.

The message — which was spotted by officers on patrol early Thursday morning — included a swastika and the words "Jews are guilty."

It was painted along the 1st Avenue South side of the museum.

City Sanitation workers have since painted over the graffiti.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a hate crime. They're asking anyone with more information to contact them at 727-893-7780 or text tips to TIP411.

Earlier this week, the Anti-Defamation League said it has received an increasing number of reports of possible antisemitic violence in the two weeks since fighting broke out between Israel and Hamas.

Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner is the assistant news director and intern coordinator for WUSF News.
