Judge To Rule After Feds, Florida Argue Cruise Order In Federal Court

The U.S. government says the state of Florida has no legal right to force the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention to reopen the cruise line business at the nation’s seaports.

Lawyers representing the state and federal government squared off before U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday in Tampa on Wednesday after Florida sued the CDC and Department of Health and Human Services.

The state claims a CDC program for cruise lines to resume sailings is “unlawful,” taking too long and creating widespread economic harm.

After a daylong hearing, the judge did not issue a ruling.

