Florida Courthouses Ease Some Coronavirus Restrictions

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published May 7, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT

Members of the public will be able to enter and move through courthouses across the state, while in-person court proceedings will continue to have mask requirements and social distancing.

Florida courthouses are relaxing some coronavirus restrictions while others remain in place.

Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Canady amended orders on Thursday so that masks, temperature checks and health screenings will no longer be required to enter state court buildings, but masks and social distancing will still be required in the actual courtrooms.

Many court proceedings moved to online video conferencing last spring when COVID-19 prompted lockdowns around the United State and the rest world.

Jury trials were halted completely in Florida but eventually resumed.

“The changes I make today reflect the current state of the pandemic while maintaining appropriate safeguards as we move toward the time when all Floridians eligible for vaccination will have had the opportunity to become fully vaccinated.” Canady said.

He also said he expected that in the “not-too-distant future modifications of the protocols now in place for in-person court proceedings will be adopted so that we can move our courtrooms back to more normal operations.”

Information from News Service of Florida was used in this report.

Copyright 2021 Health News Florida

Associated Press
