Courts / Law

Federal Appeals Court Overturns Former Rep. Corrine Brown's Conviction

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published May 7, 2021 at 6:35 AM EDT
Corrine Brown
Mark Wallheiser/AP
/
AP
Rep. Corrine Brown, D-Fla. talks with the press in Tallahassee in 2015.

She was convicted on charges she used a purported charity as a personal slush fund.

A federal appeals court has ordered a new trial for former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown, a once powerful Florida Democrat.

She served just over two years of a five-year sentence for fraud and other crimes related to a purported charity for poor students that prosecutors said she used as a personal slush fund.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday the judge in Brown’s case violated her Sixth Amendment right to a unanimous jury verdict.

It voted 7-4 to vacate Brown’s 2017 convictions and sentence.

Brown represented a Florida district that included Jacksonville during her nearly 25-year career.

Courts / LawCorrine Browncharity fraud
Associated Press
