St. Petersburg Ballet Conservatory Co-Founder Accused Of Molesting Student

Police say the co-founder and artistic director of the St. Petersburg Ballet Conservatory has been arrested on battery and molestation charges.

Investigators arrested 52-year-old Servy Gallardo Monday on charges that he had "an inappropriate sexual relationship" with a 15-year-old student.

He's charged with four counts of lewd and lascivious battery and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation.

Gallardo also serves as chief choreographer for the conservatory, which started in 2018.

He remained in jail early Tuesday. An attorney for him was not listed on jail records.

Police say they're concerned there could be more victims.

