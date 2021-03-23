© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Courts / Law

Miami's South Beach Confronts Disastrous Spring Break

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published March 23, 2021 at 5:49 AM EDT
Spring Break Miami Beach Curfew
Wilfredo Lee
/
AP
A police officer on an ATV patrols in Miami Beach, Florida's famed South Beach, Monday, March 22, 2021. A party-ending curfew is in effect in Miami Beach, imposed after fights, gunfire, property destruction and dangerous stampedes broke out among huge crowds of people. The curfew could extend through the end of spring break.

The city has been steadily upping the ante with new rules and regulations, such as banning scooter rentals after 7 p.m.

Florida’s famed South Beach is desperately seeking a new image.

Amid another out-of-control spring break, officials say it may be time to change the hip neighborhood’s vibe as a law-breaking, party-all-night oasis.

On Saturday, officials enacted an 8 p.m. curfew after street parties devolved into fights, stampedes and destruction of property.

Some city officials said they should have taken more stringent measures earlier instead of reacting in the middle of the chaos.

Tourists, meanwhile, say the curfew has put a huge damper on the vacations they had been looking forward to and for which they paid good money.

Associated Press
