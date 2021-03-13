© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Courts / Law

GOP Rep. Gaetz Suggests Removing Pasco Sheriff Over Program That 'Predicts' Crime

By Associated Press,
WUSF Staff
Published March 13, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST
This week, four people sued Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco in federal court for an intelligence program they say unfairly targets residents.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz has called on Florida’s governor to remove Pasco County's Sheriff who was sued this week by four residents claiming an intelligence program run by the top cop’s agency violated their constitutional rights.

In a tweet on Thursday, Gaetz, a Republican congressman from Florida’s Panhandle, said Gov. Ron DeSantis had the authority to remove Sheriff Chris Nocco and should consider doing so.

The intelligence program was the subject of an investigation by the Tampa Bay Times.

The newspaper revealed that the intelligence program used arrest histories and information from police reports to determine which residents were most likely to break the law.

This week, four people sued Nocco in federal court. According to the Times, they say deputies came to their homes for “suspicionless, warrantless” searches and fined or arrested them if they did not cooperate.

