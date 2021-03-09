© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Tampa Police Officer Killed By Wrong-Way Driver On I-275

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published March 9, 2021 at 5:30 AM EST
A Tampa police officer was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 275 early Tuesday morning in a crash on I-275.

In a news conference, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said an unidentified 25-year-old man was speeding southbound in the northbound lanes near East Hillsborough Avenue around 1 a.m. when he struck a cruiser driven by Tampa police officer Jesse Madsen.

Madsen was killed in the crash, Dugan said.

It is the latest in a series of wrong-way crashes on I-275 in the last few years.

"This is a tragedy," Dugan said. "You know, our community has been rocked by these wrong-way drivers. And it's just a complete tragedy that a husband and father of four is now gone."

Dugan said Interstate 275 will be closed between East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East Sligh Avenue until around 9 a.m.

No other details were released, and it was uncertain whether alcohol was involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF for updates.

Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
