Former Port Richey Mayor Dale Massad Sentenced To Three Years In Prison

Former Port Richey Mayor Dale Massad has been sentenced to three years in prison for shooting at police officers who raided his home in 2019.

Massad, 70, will spend an additional year in prison, according to Wednesday’s plea agreement. He will get credit for the approximately two years he has already served waiting for his trial -- some of that time was due to delays because of the coronavirus.

Massad pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm. That's reduced from the attempted homicide charges he originally faced that could have led to a life sentence.

Massad also pleaded guilty to weapons charges and resisting arrest.

He was charged with attempted murder in February 2019 after shooting at a police SWAT team serving a warrant at his home.

The raid occurred after police suspected the former doctor had been practicing medicine without a license. He initially claimed that he fired at officers in self-defense, thinking they were breaking into his house.

At the time of his arrest, Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco said Massad had a history of drug use, violence and threats. He also owned several guns, which Nocco said prompted the raid.

Terance Rowe, the acting mayor who took over for Massad after his arrest, was sentenced to probation in January 2020 after pleading guilty to two charges involving a scheme with Massad to intimidate a police officer investigating that case.

WUSF’s Mark Schreiner contributed to this report.

