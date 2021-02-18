© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Courts / Law

Pinellas Sheriff Deputy Killed By Apparent Drunk Driver

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published February 18, 2021 at 4:30 AM EST
picture of deputy
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
Pinellas County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Magli, 30, was killed while attempting to stop a apparent drunk driver Wednesday afternoon.

Deputy Michael Magli, 30, was killed by an apparent drunk driver in unincorporated Tarpon Springs Wednesday afternoon. He's believed to be the first Pinellas County Deputy to be killed in the line of duty.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a vehicle crash that killed a deputy Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says East Lake Fire Rescue responded at about 4:25 p.m. to a call about a man apparently passed out in a truck at East Lake Road and Forelock Road in unincorporated Tarpon Springs.

When Fire Rescue broke a window on the truck, the driver, Robert Allen Holzaepfel, 33, woke up and fled the scene.

At a Wednesday night press conference, Gualtieri said Holzaepfel’s driving was “extremely reckless and very dangerous.”

During the police pursuit southbound on East Lake Road, Deputy Michael Magli got out of his vehicle and was attempting to deploy a tire deflation device when Holzaepfel lost control of his truck and hit Magli, pinning him under his own cruiser and killing him.

The 30 year old Magli had been with the Sheriff's Office since 2013. He's survived by a wife and two children.

According to the national Officer Down Memorial Page, he's believed to be the first Pinellas deputy killed in the line of duty.

Charges have yet to be announced.

Gualtieri said Holzaepfel, whose address is listed in Bradenton but was believed to be homeless at the time of the crash, was driving under the influence and had his license suspended at the time of the crash.

He had 16 felonies on his record and was out of jail on parole.

mug shot
Florida Department of Corrections
Robert Allen Holzaepfel, in an undated Florida Department of Corrections photo, is suspected of drunk driving in a Wednesday crash that killed a Pinellas Co. Sheriff's Deputy.

East Lake Road is closed in both directions between Keystone Road and Forelock Road for the investigation. Sheriff's officials expect to reopen it sometime Thursday morning.

Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner has been the producer and reporter for "University Beat" on WUSF 89.7 FM since 2001 and on WUSF TV from 2007-2017. In addition to serving as a producer, reporter, host and assistant news director, he serves as intern coordinator for WUSF News.
