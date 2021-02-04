© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Courts / Law
Plant City Police Looking For Stolen Car, COVID-19 Vaccines

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published February 4, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST
Surveillance video shows overhead view of man walking near fence
Plant City Police Dept.
Plant City Police are looking for a person of interest in the theft of a car containing 30 vials of COVID-19 vaccine in Plant City Wednesday.

Thirty vials of COVID-19 vaccine that were supposed to be distributed at the Plant City Strawberry Festival Grounds were instead taken when someone stole a car from a parking lot there Wednesday afternoon.

Police in Plant City are looking for a stolen car — and, perhaps more importantly, thirty vials of COVID-19 vaccine that were inside the vehicle.

The 2018 gray Hyundai Accent was stolen from a parking lot at the Strawberry Festival Grounds around 4 p.m. Wednesday. The car has a Florida license plate NPJJ58.

Plant City police say the vaccine was properly refrigerated at the time of the theft. It was going to be distributed at a vaccine site on the Festival Grounds.

Police released a short video Thursday morning featuring a person of interest. They describe him as a thin, light-skinned man in his early 20s, with long hair and wearing a light colored hoodie.

Tags

Courts / Lawcoronavirus vaccinecovid-19 vaccinePlant City
Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner

