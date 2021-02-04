Plant City Police Looking For Stolen Car, COVID-19 Vaccines

Police in Plant City are looking for a stolen car — and, perhaps more importantly, thirty vials of COVID-19 vaccine that were inside the vehicle.

The 2018 gray Hyundai Accent was stolen from a parking lot at the Strawberry Festival Grounds around 4 p.m. Wednesday. The car has a Florida license plate NPJJ58.

Plant City police say the vaccine was properly refrigerated at the time of the theft. It was going to be distributed at a vaccine site on the Festival Grounds.

Police released a short video Thursday morning featuring a person of interest. They describe him as a thin, light-skinned man in his early 20s, with long hair and wearing a light colored hoodie.