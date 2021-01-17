Former Data Analyst Rebekah Jones Says She'll Turn Herself In Sunday

© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published January 17, 2021 at 8:35 AM EST
headshot of woman
Rebekah Jones says Florida law enforcement agents seized electronic devices from her home in retaliation for her sharing COVID-19 data — and criticizing the state's pandemic response.

Saying she wants to protect her family "from continued police violence," former state data analyst Rebekah Jones said she will turn herself into police Sunday night.

Former state COVID-19 data curator Rebekah Jones says she'll surrender to authorities Sunday amid an investigation that she allegedly hack into Florida's emergency response system.

Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement say Jones has been under investigation since early November when someone illegally accessed the state’s emergency alert health system, warning employees “to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead.”

In a series of Tweets issued Saturday afternoon, Jones said the FDLE found "no evidence" of that message when they raided her home in December and took her computers and other data equipment.

However, she said police found documents she had "received/downloaded from sources in the state, or something of that nature... it isn't clear at this point what exactly they're saying I had that I shouldn't have had, but an agent confirmed it has nothing to do with the subject of the warrant."

Saying she wants to protect her family "from continued police violence," Jones indicated she will turn herself into police Sunday night.

And, continuing her lengthy feud with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, she added, "The Governor will not win his war on science and free speech. He will not silence those who speak out."

FDLE officials would not comment on their investigation of Jones Saturday, only confirming there was a warrant for her arrest.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.

Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner has been the producer and reporter for "University Beat" on WUSF 89.7 FM since 2001 and on WUSF TV from 2007-2017. In addition to serving as a producer, reporter, host and assistant news director, he serves as intern coordinator for WUSF News.
