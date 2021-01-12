© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Courts / Law

Man Faces Several Counts, Including Murder, In Death Of Hillsborough County Deputy

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published January 12, 2021 at 11:53 AM EST
BrianLaVigne_HCSO_011221.jpg
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputy Brian LaVigne was killed before his last shift heading into retirement on Jan. 11, 2021, when his vehicle was intentionally struck by Travis Garrett in Brandon.

Travis Garrett, 28, faces nine total counts in the death of Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputy Brian LaVigne, who was killed before his last shift heading into retirement.

A man faces several charges, including first-degree murder, in the death of a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputy Monday night before his last shift heading into retirement.

Sheriff Chad Chronister says 28-year-old Travis Garrett was trying to escape from deputies when he crashed a car into 54-year-old Corporal Brian LaVigne's squad car on the driver's side last night.

Chronister says authorities were responding to calls about erratic behavior at an apartment complex in Brandon on Monday afternoon when Garrett attacked them.

Garrett fled the scene and intentionally rammed into LaVigne’s marked squad car on Lumsden Road, according to a news release.

LaVigne, who was set to retire this week after 30 years of service, was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

"This is one of the most difficult times we have faced as a Sheriff's Office, losing one of our family members to such a senseless act of violence," Chronister said in a news release. "We continue to mourn this loss with both the LaVigne family, our Sheriff's Office family, and our community.”

LaVigne is survived by a wife and two daughters -- including one who is also a Hillsborough County deputy.

Garrett faces nine counts, including felony first-degree murder, DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Courts / Law
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
