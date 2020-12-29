Report: Suspect In Fatal Shooting Surrenders, Frees Hostages

Deputies say a man accused of fatally shooting a man at a Tampa mobile home park surrendered to authorities early Tuesday after barricading himself inside a house with a woman and five children.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at the Campus Court Mobile Home Park around 10:30 p.m. Monday. They found a man with a gunshot wound, who died at a hospital.

The suspect went inside the home. A woman and five young children were inside. Crisis negotiators made contact with the man and urged them to come out. About 2:30 a.m. the man and victim came out.