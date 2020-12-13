© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Courts / Law

Florida On Pace To Break Record For Weapon Applications

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published December 13, 2020 at 9:42 AM EST
Already leading the nation with the highest number of concealed weapon permits, Florida is nearing a new threshold: granting authority to 2 million civilians who can lawfully carry guns tucked in waistbands, under jackets or inside purses into restaurants

The state is processing about 10,000 applications for concealed weapons licenses a week.

Floridians are on pace to break a record for the number of applications for concealed weapons licenses this year.

State officials said this week that license applications typically go up in an election year, but the pandemic also is likely driving the higher volume of applications.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is on pace to process 305,043 new applications and 143,749 renewal applications in 2020, according to Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

The agency is currently processing approximately 10,000 applications for concealed weapons licenses per week.

Associated Press
