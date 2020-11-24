© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Here's What You Need To Know About The Senate Impeachment Trial
Courts / Law
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Family Sues Publix, Citing Mask Policy After Employee Dies Of COVID-19

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published November 24, 2020 at 10:46 AM EST
Publix storefront
Carl Lisciandrello/WUSF Public Media
The family of a Miami Beach deli worker is suing the Publix supermarket chain, claiming he died of COVID-19 after he was prohibited from wearing a mask while at work.

The lawsuit claims the 70-year-old deli worker was prohibited by the grocery store chain from wearing a mask. He died on April 28.

The family of a Miami Beach deli worker is suing the Publix supermarket chain, claiming he died of COVID-19 after he was prohibited from wearing a mask while at work.

According to the lawsuit, 70-year-old Gerardo “Gerry” Gutierrez worked alongside a co-worker in late March who showed signs of COVID-19.

The lawsuit claims the Lakeland-based chain prohibited employees from wearing masks and other personal protective equipment, and “refused to allow Gerry to exercise his right to wear a mask.”

Gutierrez was sent home to self-isolate after the co-worker tested positive, and soon developed a cough and fever, the lawsuit states.

Gutierrez tested positive and was hospitalized, according to the lawsuit. He died alone in the hospital on April 28.

"The sudden passing of our father has been a devastating loss to our family," Ariane Gutierrez, Gerry's daughter, said in the statement. "Our family is in shock that Publix would prevent its employees from staying safe. Because of its careless decisions, our father is not here with us today."

According to the Publix website, the chain began requiring its workers to wear face coverings on April 20. It also issued a similar requirement of customers starting July 21.

The wrongful death lawsuit, filed by Gutierrez’s four adult children through Stewart Tilghman Fox Bianchi & Cain, P.A., says Publix’s actions during the pandemic “were reckless and life-threatening.”

"You have a company like Publix that profited greatly throughout the pandemic on the backs of employees like Gerardo Gutierrez, and you'd imagine the least they could do for those people who showed up at work was to protect their own employees," attorney Michael Levine said. "And then to learn they wouldn't let their employees wear masks, because they thought it would scare off their customers. That's just very troubling."

Publix has not issued a statement regarding the lawsuit.

Publix is the largest supermarket chain in the Southeast with 1,258 locations, including 814 in Florida. It is one of the largest employee-owned companies in the U.S., according to its website.

Tags

Courts / LawPublix
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content