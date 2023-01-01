© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Corporate Sponsorship List

ABC Fine Wine & Spirits

AARP Florida

AARP Tampa Bay

Academy at the Lakes

Adalay Interiors

AdventHealth

Air Animal Pet Movers

All Faiths Food Bank

Alliance Francaise Sarasota

American Fine Craft Show Sarasota

American Stage Theatre

Amalie Arena (Vinik Sports Group)

Amscot Financial

Anna Maria Island Concert Chorus & Orchestra

Armel Jewelers

Arsenault Dermatology

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota

Asolo Repertory Theater

Awakening Into The Sun

Aware Recovery Care

Baby Boomers Barrister

Bay Area Renaissance Festival

BayCare Health System

Blink; Tech

Bok Tower Gardens

Canandaigua National Trust Company

Central Florida Visitors & Convention Bureau

Choral Artists of Sarasota

Church of the Redeemer

CIBC Bank USA

Citizens Property Insurance

City of Davenport

Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Community Foundation of Sarasota

Community Foundation Tampa Bay

Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast

Continuing Studies – Ringling College of Art & Design

COOL Today

Creative Clay

Creative Pinellas

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

David A. Straz Jr. Center for Performing Arts

Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitor Bureau

David Reynolds Jewelry & Coin

Duke Energy

Dunedin Fine Art Center

Duprey Studios

Early Learning Coalition Of Hillsborough County

Easterseals of Southwest Florida

Eckerd College E&C Education

Elling Eide Center

Empath Health

Ensemble New SRQ

Fairgrounds St. Pete

Family Support Services

Fergeson Skipper Attorneys

Florida Antiquarian Booksellers Association

Florida CraftArt

Florida Department of Health

Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services

Florida International University FIU

Florida Orchestra

Florida Polytechnic University

Florida Power and Light | FPL

Florida Public Media

Florida Southern College

Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg

Foundation for Creativity in Dispute Resolution

Foundation Fighting Blindness

FSU/Asolo Conservatory

Galleries & Exhibitions | Ringling College Art-Design

Gasparilla Music Festival

Goodwill Manasota

Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation

GraphicStudio-Institute for Research in Art ,USF

Greene & Greene Attorneys at Law

GuitarSarasota

Happy Feet Plus

Harris, Hunt & Derr, P.A.

Heartwood Preserve

Helios Education Foundation

Henry B. Plant Museum

Hermitage Artist Retreat

Hillsborough Community College

Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections

Hoffman Architects P.A.

Home Safety Solutions

Hot Works

Imagine Museum

Insperity TM

Jay’s Fabric Center

Jazz at the Ballroom

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital

Key Chorale

Kingston Trio Artists LLC

Lake Wales History Museum

LaMusica

Live Nation

Lighthouse

Manatee Community Foundation

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

Mid-Florida Psychiatry Center

Morean Arts Center

Mote Marine

Mr. Empanada

Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg

Musica Sacra of Sarasota

Naples, Marco Island and the Everglades

Naples Art District

National Public Media

New College of Florida | The Honors College

New Music / New College

Northern Trust

Nova Southeastern University

OBSERVER Newspaper

Oak Hammock

Ocean Conservancy

Opera Naples

Opera Tampa- Straz Center

Oxford Exchange

OLLi at Ringling College

Palladium-St. Petersburg College

Perenich Law Injury Attorneys

Perlman Music Program/Suncoast

Pinellas Community Foundation

Pinellas County School Board

Polk Museum of Art at Florida Southern College

Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP

ProSolar Systems

Punta Gorda Symphony

Quest, Inc.

Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts

Resilient Retreat

Ruth Eckerd Hall

Sarasota Ballet

Sarasota Concert Association

Sarasota Contemporary Dance

Sarasota Cuban Ballet School

Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning

Sarasota Magazine

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System

Sarasota Opera

Sarasota Orchestra

SCENE Sarasota Magazine

Seitenbacher Natural Foods Factory

Sessums Law Group, PA

Shenandoah Valley Organic – Farmer Focus

Solar United Neighbors

SRQ. Magazine

St. Armands Circle Association

St. Johns Cultural Council

St. Pete Pride

St. Petersburg Arts Alliance

St. Petersburg College – Foundation Office

St. Petersburg Conference on World Affairs

St. Petersburg Museum of History

St. Petersburg Opera Company

Suncoast Blood Centers

Sunshine From Darkness

Symphony on The Sand

Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival

Tampa Bay History Center

Tampa Jazz Club

Tampa Bay Solar

Tampa Downtown Partnership

Tampa Bay Thrives

Tampa Film Institute, Inc

Tampa General Hospital

Tampa International Airport

Tampa International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival

Tampa Bay Margarita and Music Festival

Tampa Museum of Art

Tampa Pride

Tampa Tour de Clay

Tech House IISS, Inc

Tech House RSS, Inc.

TECO Peoples Gas

Temple Sinai – Sarasota

TFM Carolina-Couch Mountain

The Arc of Florida

The Bishop Museum of Science & Nature

The CAS Institute on Black Life

The Circus Arts Conservatory

The Dali Museum

The Exchange

The Health Associates of Tampa

The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art

The Mahaffey Theater

The Palladium at St. Pete College

The Players Theatre Centre for Performing Arts

The Pops Orchestra

The Ringling

The Sarasota Ballet

The UPS Store

The Venice Symphony

Theatre Odyssey

Tombolo Books

Totally St. Augustine – St. Augustine Film Fest

Tampa Bay Times

Trenam Law

Truist

Tucker/Hall

UF THEM

UnidosNow

University Area CDC

University Mall

University Medical Services Association

UM Herbert Business School

University of Tampa

Urbanite Theatre

USF Botanical Gardens

USF College of Arts and Sciences

USF College of Behavioral and Community Sciences

USF College of Nursing

USF College of Public Health

USF Communications & Marketing

USF Federal Credit Union

USF Foundation

USF Health Eye Institute

USF MUMA College of Business

USF Osher Lifelong Learning Institute

USF Safety Florida

USF Sarasota-Manatee

USF School of Theatre and Dance

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Vinik Sports Group

Visit Central Florida

Visit Gainesville | Alachua County, FL

Voices of Hope for Aphasia

Window World

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

Westshore Alliance

Ximenez-Fatio House Museum

For Information on Corporate Sponsorship contact Nikia Bryant, Media Sales Associate at nbryant@wusf.org.

WUSF Media Sales Department
4202 East Fowler Avenue, WRB101
Tampa, FL 33620-6870