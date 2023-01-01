Thank You for Participating in Public Media Giving Days!

Classical WSMR is celebrating Public Media Giving Days, a nationwide event recognizing the importance of independent public media and inviting new listeners to discover it for themselves.

Public radio is an instrumental fixture in communities across the country. On Classical WSMR, we bring beautiful music, great performances and rich culture to all. And individual donors enable us to do just that! Without them, we couldn’t maintain the independence that is key to our public service mission. Please donate today to give back in celebration of all that Classical WSMR offers.