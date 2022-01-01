As we head into the fall season, with it comes changes in the weather, colors, and routines. WSMR is your oasis of joy where you can cozy up and fall in love with classical music. We are your reliable and inspirational companion that you can depend on for tranquility. We soothe you with the classical works from the brilliance of Beethoven, Mozart, Bach, Schubert, Puccini, Gershwin and many others.
Classical WSMR is a community supported station, and we depend on the support of our listeners — music lovers like you — to provide the great majority of the funding that makes relaxing, superb music available to everyone.
When Hurricane Ian devasted southwest Florida we knew we had to delay the start of our Fall Campaign.
Our focus was on the music and how that might bring some comfort to those of you impacted at that time.
Now during these 5 days we ask those of you who can, to support the music that has helped so many at this time.
Together with your strong support, we can allow more listeners to fall in love with Classical WSMR. Make a gift today and support the music you love.
Help our neighbors in need-all while supporting the music you love!
Classical WSMR is partnering with All Faiths Food Bank, the Harry Chapin Food Bank and the animal rescue group, Best Friends Animal Society to extend your generosity this fall!
During the Classical WSMR Membership Campaign, you can select to opt out of receiving a thank you gift for yourself, and instead do “twice the good” by selecting one of our partner organizations that are assisting in Hurricane Ian relief efforts.
A Special Thank You
Classical WSMR will direct the cost normally spent on branded items, (about 6-10% of an annual contribution) to the organization you choose.
Simply select the organization you would like to receive your “thank you gift” in the drop-down menu on the donation page, and we will do the rest! It’s quick and easy—and means a great deal to our neighbors in need. Thank you!
For more information on the great works of these organizations, click on their logo.
Premiums
Florida's Classical Music Station Men's T-Shirt
$10/Month
Proudly sport our WSMR T shirt! It’s a soft, jersey fabric and preshrunk! (Runs small) Men’s crew neck in light grey. Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL.
Florida's Classical Music Station Women's T-Shirt
$10/Month
Women’s fit WSMR T shirt! It’s a soft, jersey fabric and preshrunk! (Runs small) Women’s V neck in white. Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL
Tyler Kline Orchard CD
$15/Month
"Orchard," consists of 50 short solo piano pieces.