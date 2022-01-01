Sustainer Membership

Sustainer Benefits

Automatic entry into all drawings

Annual tax receipt

Thank you gift eligible

No additional renewal notices

Uninterrupted membership

Easy and convenient

Sustainer FAQs

Q: What does it mean to be a Sustainer?



Becoming a Sustaining member means your monthly pledge will automatically renew each year.

Q: How can I make my monthly contributions?



Electronic fund transfer (EFT), credit/debit card, payroll deduction. Electronic fund transfer (EFT) is the preferred method because it saves WUSF/WSMR money on credit/debit card processing fees.

Q: As a Sustainer, am I entered into drawings?



Yes, you are automatically entered into all on-air drawings offered.

Q: Am I still eligible for thank you gifts?



Yes, when you set up your sustaining pledge, you are still eligible for thank you gifts. If during one of our on-air fundraising drives, you hear of a gift that piques your interest, please call WUSF Membership Department at 800-741-9090, or email us at memberservices@wusf.org.

Q: What if my credit card expires or changes?



If your credit card expires or changes please call WUSF’s Membership Department at 800-741-9090.

Q: How can I change or cancel my sustaining pledge?



You can change or cancel your sustaining pledge at any time. Simply call WUSF’s Membership Department at 800-741-9090

Q: What if I want to increase or decrease my contribution?



You are welcome to change your contribution amount or frequency at any time, just contact us! Please call Membership Department at 800- 741- 9090 or click here to change online.

Q: Can I make an additional gift to WUSF?



Of course, thank you! You can make a gift online here or mail a check or money order to:

WUSF Public Media

PO BOX 917134

Orlando FL, 32891-7134