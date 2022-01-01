Donor Advised Funds

What Is A Donor-Advised Fund?

A donor-advised fund (DAF) is a philanthropic giving vehicle that provides an immediate tax benefit to you, and allows you to recommend grants to charities of your choice over time.



How do I give through a donor-advised fund?

You can give in two ways:

1. Recommend a DAF through your financial institution or foundation



You can recommend a gift through your financial institution or foundation by contacting them or granting online (see below).

The grant will arrive at WUSF Public Media, or another charity you name, with only the fund’s name and address on it unless you request otherwise.*

2. Contact your fund manager



Call your fund manager and recommend a charity that you would like to support, such as WUSF Public Media, and how much the grant should be.

The fund manager will send a check directly to WUSF, or another charity you name, from your fund.*

*Please request for your name and address to also be included. You may also want to call the charity and inform them of your gift, so you can be recognized for your generosity.

When granting through your donor-advised fund, please use the following information:

Tax ID

WUSF Public Media

USF Foundation, Inc.

FEDERAL TAX ID# 59-0879015

Mailing address

WUSF Public Media

PO Box 917134

Orlando, FL 32891-7134

Already have a donor-advised fund?

Click on your financial institution or foundation below and log in to your account to begin granting to WUSF Public Media. For official name, mailing address and tax information, please see above.

