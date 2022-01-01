Your support for makes it possible for Floridians to connect with the world’s most extraordinary music on Florida’s classical music station. You’ll also be connected as a Classical WSMR Member. We’ll reach out to you with important updates, and, depending on your membership level, you may become eligible for thank you gifts and perks like invitations to special events and more.

On-Air Classical WSMR, 89.1 and 103.9, is west central Florida’s only station devoted to classical music. The station features the finest performances of classical music, 24 hours a day, with special features and live performances by internationally acclaimed musicians. Download Our App