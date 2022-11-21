Thanksgiving Specials On Classical WSMR

Join Classical WSMR for Thanksgiving! Russell Gant, Bethany Cagle, and Tyler Kline will be your perfect Thanksgiving companions throughout Thanksgiving Day – all day! As the smell of cooking turkey and yummy pie fills your home, we’ll be featuring the loveliest classical music with special pieces by American composers; music inspired by America; autumn and harvest selections; and familiar favorites. This year you’ll hear impressions of America from Antonin Dvorak, as well as music for autumn by Amy Beach, Alexander Glazunov, and Antonio Vivaldi. Florence Price’s “Concerto in One Movement,” Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring,” and “We Gather Together” will round out the holiday celebration. These selections, along with many more classical treats, for your holiday table. Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at Classical WSMR 89.1 & 103.9!

Every Good Thing: Thanksgiving Day, 11:00am-12:00pm

Andrea Blain and classical music fans from all around the country take some time to give thanks and celebrate one of life's most meaningful gifts: music. It's "Every Good Thing" — an hour of stories and music to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Giving Thanks: Thanksgiving Evening: 5:00-7:00pm

“Giving Thanks” sounds the way Thanksgiving feels: inviting, warm, and festive, with no clichés about pilgrims and pumpkin pies. This year, a bit of poetry from Ada Limon, the new Poet Laureate of the U.S. shares how poetry amplifies gratitude, combined with lovely music that is perfect for your family gatherings and kitchen festivities!

Sunday Baroque: Sunday 11.27.22, 10:00am-2:00p

As you wind up your Thanksgiving holiday weekend, spend some time on Sunday morning with Classical WSMR and SUNDAY BAROQUE. As the saying goes, “Eat your bread with joy, drink your wine with a merry heart.” Host Suzanne Bona has a wonderful banquet of music celebrating gratitude with music by baroque composers, and lovely, lighthearted playlist for your holiday weekend!