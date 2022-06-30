NPR Classical Stories

-
Pianist and composer Chad Lawson releases a double album recorded at Abbey Road, joined on some tracks by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, violinist Esther Yoo and cellist/composer Peter Gregson.
Sesame Street The Musical is a new, Off-Broadway show staring Cookie Monster, Grover, Elmo and the rest of the muppets. The producers tailored the experience to their target audience: toddlers.
Hear the acclaimed classical singer put an exquisite twist on a deep cut from the troubled singer-songwriter Connie Converse.
In the first of our six-part series, NPR's Bob Mondello explains how the theater that most Americans see is being transformed.
The Be Bold initiative will be based in New York City. The goal is to teach children ages 8-10 about the basics of ballet and offer other tutoring.
The musical — a fixture on Broadway since 1988, weathering recessions, war and cultural shifts — will play its final performance in New York on Feb. 18, 2023.
The Pulitzer-winning, MacArthur "genius" co-founder of Bang on a Can looks for the grit in music, whether she's writing a string quartet or one of her history-based oratorios.
One of the world's greatest living composers, John Adams, has a new opera, and the prompter keeps Anthony and Cleopatra from flying off the rails.
The 47-year old Shapoval volunteered to fight after Russia invaded Ukraine. His unit was recently sent to one of "the hottest zones" in the country, according to The National Opera of Ukraine.
Since the 1970s, the UK's punk, alternative and hip-hop artists have used music to share their feelings about the late monarch and what she represents.
On the eve of the 2022 election, Arena Stage presents monologues on the theme of choice by eight female playwrights. The show runs for 18 performances and tickets are $18, a nod to the US voting age.
Vogt died "surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer," according to a statement from his representatives.