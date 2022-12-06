Streaming Changes

WUSF and WSMR are changing providers for our livestreams. Approximately 95% of users have already been transitioned to the new stream. However, if you heard a recording at the beginning of the stream directing you to this page, you are accessing our old stream, which will no longer be accessible on or around December 6, 2022.

Q: I heard an announcement that says I was listening to the legacy stream. What should I do?

A: If you’re listening on a smartphone or tablet application, we recommend uninstalling and reinstalling the application. We have pushed an update to users, but it’s possible your device has not received that update. Uninstalling and reinstalling the application may remedy that issue.

Q: What are the best ways to access WUSF’s and WSMR’s livestream?

A: We offer several ways to listen to WUSF and WSMR. The WUSF Public Media application – available on the Apple and Google app stores – provides access to both streams. WUSF’s livestream is available on our web sites at wusf.org, wusfnews.org, and npr.org. WSMR is also accessible via the web at wsmr.org and at npr.org. We’ve updated NPR One, TuneIn (which powers many Amazon Alexa devices), and MyTuner (which often powers Sonos devices) services to point at our new streams.

Q: I’ve used my own device or application to access your stream. What do I do?

A: We strongly recommend using one of the methods noted above to access our stream. It allows our engineers and developers to monitor performance and support the streams to achieve the best listening experience. If you’ve previously accessed the direct URL to our streams, you may find the new URLs through our Other Ways To Listen page. If you have a shortcut to our stream saved, you will need to refresh your connection and bookmark the new connection.

Q: I still have questions that haven’t been addressed. What is the best way to contact you?

A: You may phone us at (813) 974-8700 or email us your questions at ctech@wusf.org.