WSMR Social Media Commenting Policy
May 2022
WUSF Public Media provides space on its social media platforms for respectful conversation. We invite diverse opinions and ask that you be respectful when you disagree. We provide the following guidelines to maintain healthy, civil discourse:
- Be truthful in your posts
- Do not post spam or advertisements
- Do not bully or harass other users
- Refrain from using hateful speech
- Do not use vulgar language or profanity
- Do not post content that contains graphic violence or pornography
WUSF Public Media reserves the right to remove comments and posts that violate these guidelines, and will remove users who violate them repeatedly.